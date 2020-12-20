Iowa to Face Missouri in 2020 TransPerfect Music City Bowl

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The 15th-ranked University of Iowa football team will face Missouri in the 2020 TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Dec. 30 in Nashville, Tennessee. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. (CT) from Nissan Stadium and the game will be televised on ESPN.

“Congratulations to coach Kirk Ferentz and our football student-athletes and the entire staff, for a successful 2020 season and our invitation to the Music City Bowl,” said Henry B. and Patricia B. Tippie Director of Athletics Chair Gary Barta. “Their success in winning six straight games is a tribute to their dedication to improving from week to week. The focus, togetherness, and willingness to adapt that they have displayed throughout the entire summer and fall has been remarkable. This opportunity to compete in the postseason once again is well deserved.

“We want to thank Scott Ramsey and the Music City Bowl for the invitation to participate and we look forward to our visit to Nashville. To Scott and his staff, we appreciate your commitment to college football and the bowl season during these challenging times.”

MUSIC CITY BOWL TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for the 2020 TransPerfect Music City Bowl are available now at www.musiccitybowl.com. This bowl season, the Music City Bowl will be following the guidelines under the Nissan Stadium Safe Stadium Plan, which keeps fans safety and health a priority. With these guidelines, there will be a reduced capacity as well as implementing 100 percent mobile ticketing and parking.

Tickets will only be available through the Music City Bowl website.

IOWA IN POSTSEASON; AT THE MUSIC CITY BOWL

The Hawkeyes will be making their 34th bowl game appearance and their first Music City Bowl appearance. Iowa enters the game having won three consecutive bowl games for the second time in program history.

IOWA VS. MIZZOU

The Hawkeyes are 6-7 all-time against Missouri. All but one of the meetings – a 27-24 Iowa victory over the 14th-ranked Tigers in the 2010 Insight Bowl — came between 1892-1910.

Iowa is 6-5 all-time in bowl games against current Southeastern Conference opponents.

IOWA IN 2020

The Hawkeyes closed out the 2020 season with six consecutive victories to finish with a 6-2 record and place second in the Big Ten West Division. Iowa’s two losses came by a combined five points in losses at Purdue (24-20) and to Northwestern (21-20). The Hawkeyes outscored their opponents, 214-83, during the six-game winning streak.

Junior defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon tied for the Big Ten lead with 5.5 sacks and led the league with 13.5 tackles for loss en route to Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year and Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year honors. Freshman Tory Taylor was recognized as the Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year after averaging 44.1 yards on 40 punts in eight games.

Nixon is the first Hawkeye to earn both honors in the same season. He is Iowa’s first Defensive Lineman of the Year since Mitch King (2008) and the program’s first Defensive Player of the Year since Josey Jewell (2017). Taylor is the first Hawkeye and freshman to be named the league’s Punter of the Year.

Iowa had 25 players earn All-Big Ten recognition, including first-team honorees Chauncey Golston (defensive line), Tyler Goodson (running back), Alaric Jackson (offensive tackle), Tyler Linderbaum (center), Nixon (defensive line), and Taylor (punter).

The Hawkeyes rank third among Big Ten teams in bowl appearances since 2001 and are bowl eligible for the 19th time under head coach Kirk Ferentz. Iowa is 9-8 in bowl games under Ferentz, including a 49-24 victory over Southern California in the 2019 Holiday Bowl. Since 2001, only Ohio State and Wisconsin have won more bowl games (including the FBS championship game), than Iowa.

2021 IOWA FOOTBALL TICKET INFORMATION

