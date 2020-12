RICKETTS SAYS MORE VACCINE HEADED TO NEBRASKA

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS SAYS THE NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS OF VACCINE SHIPMENTS COMING TO THE STATE WILL BE HELD FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE:

OC……….COMMUNITY PHARMACIES. :24

RICKETTS ALSO EXPECTS TO RECEIVE A MODERNA VACCINE SHIPMENT SOON:

OC……….WHATEVER REASON. :19

NEBRASKA HAD INOCULATED 4069 PEOPLE AT THE END OF THURSDAY.