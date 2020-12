WREATHS HONORING MILITARY HEROES TO BE PLACED SATURDAY

MEMORIAL WREATHS WILL BE PLACED AROUND THE AREA ON SATURDAY TO HONOR AMERICAN MILITARY HEROES AS PART OF THE WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA PROGRAM.

IN SIOUX CITY, A WREATH WILL BE LAID AT THE FLOYD MONUMENT AT 1PM TO HONOR THE SERVICE OF SGT CHARLES FLOYD, WHO DIED ON THE LEWIS AND CLARK EXPEDITION.

SGT. FLOYD IS BURIED ON THE BLUFF OVERLOOKING THE MISSOURI RIVER ON HIGHWAY 75, THE ONLY MEMBER OF THE CORPS OF DISCOVERY TO DIE ON THE EXPEDITION.

IN LE MARS, CEREMONIAL WREATHS WILL BE PLACED AT THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY VETERANS PARK AT 3RD AVENUE AND 10TH STREET SOUTHEAST AT 11AM.

WAYNE SCHIPPER IS WITH LE MARS AMERICAN LEGION WASMER POST 241:

OC………THOSE PEOPLE. :13

WREATHS WILL BE PLACED IN OVER 2100 LOCATIONS AROUND THE COUNTRY INCLUDING ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY.