SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS DEVELOP MEAL PLAN FOR HYBRID LEARNING

WHEN SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS RESUME JANUARY 4TH IN A HYBRID CLASS FORMAT, STUDENTS WHO DEPEND ON MEALS EVERY DAY WILL NOT BE WITHOUT FOOD.

SUPERINTENDENT DR. PAUL GAUSMAN SAYS A PLAN IS IN PLACE TO FEED THE SCHOOL DISTRICT’S STUDENTS:

GAUSMAN USED AN EXAMPLE OF A STUDENT WHO WILL ATTEND CLASS IN SCHOOL MONDAY AND THURSDAY:

THE SUPERINTENDENT EXPECTS 12 TO 15 THOUSAND MEALS A DAY TO BE SERVED:

AGAIN, PARENTS MAY REGISTER FOR THE PROGRAM THROUGH THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT’S WEBSITE.