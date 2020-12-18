SIOUX CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS RELEASE ENHANCED COVID NUMBERS

The Sioux City Community School District reports 4 new positive COVID-19 cases from students that attended school this past week.

Six school district staff members that attended school also tested positive.

A multi-grade classroom at North Middle School was placed into Emergency Response Virtual Learning during the week of December 14th.

The school district also began releasing cumulative numbers of students and staff affected by Covid.

As of Thursday, a total of 31 students were absent because of a positive Covid-19 test, with 508 students in quarantine.

A total of 231 students were absent Thursday due to other illness and 182 had excused parent requests that were not Covid related.

18 total staff members were absent Thursday because of testing positive and 8 other staff were in quarantine.

For Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools, just 4 students, faculty and staff were absent this week because of positive Covid tests.

That is lowest they have reported since October.