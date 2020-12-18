MARSHALL-LIMOGES SENTENCED ON KIDNAPPING CHARGE

A Sioux City man who attempted to kidnap a 14-year-old girl in 2019 has been sentenced to more than 14 years in federal prison.

24-year-old Michael Marshall-Limoges received the 168 month prison term after a guilty plea to one count of kidnapping.

Prosecutors say Marshall-Limoges saw the girl and her 9-year-old brother walk into a Morningside convenience store on March 22 of 2019, and then attacked them when they left the store.

He grabbed the girl’s hair, pushed her into his car, where she struggled and managed to escape.

Prosecutors say Marshall-Limoges then tried to run over the boy and a witness who came to help the children before driving away.

He was arrested the following day.

Marshall-Limoges is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.