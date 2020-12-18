CONE PARK OPENS NEXT WEEK

Cone Park’s tubing hill and ice skating rink on 3800 Line Drive will open next Wednesday, December 23rd.

Snow tubes will be provided at the park with outside tubes or boards not allowed.

Patrons are asked to purchase their tickets in advance to reserve their time and minimize ticket window lines at the park.

You may pay online at www.coneparksiouxcity.com, call the Parks & Rec Office at 712-279-6126 or stop at the office located in the Siouxland Expo Center at 550 South Layfette, between the hours of 8:00 am – 4:30 pm.

Masks are required at all times inside and outside the park unless seated at a table.

Indoor seating in the Cone Park Lodge will be limited to 6 people per table.