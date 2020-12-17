SUNNYBROOK CHURCH CELEBRATES FREEZER & PANTRY TYSON DONATION

The Sunnybrook Community Church Hope Center has received a new 22 by 24 foot outdoor walk-in freezer for their Community Pantry Program.

The freezer was funded by an $85,000 grant from Tyson Foods.

Tyson also donated a truckload of 30,000 pounds of protein to fill the cooler, which will result in approximately 120,000 meals to be distributed.

The Hope Center food pantry program began back in January to address the issue of food insecurity in Siouxland.

The pandemic in March changed operations to a drive-thru process.

The center serves over 400 families per week.

Photo courtesy KMEG