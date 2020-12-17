POINSETTIAS HAVE UNDESERVED REPUTATION AS UNSAFE

Poinsettias are popular flowers at Christmas time, but the red-and-green flowers have a bad reputation about being considered deadly if they are eaten.

Tammy Noble of the Sioux City based Iowa Poison Control Center, says that’s simply not true:

OC………”50 years ago” :09

One study found that a child would have to eat as many as 500 poinsettia leaves to become poisoned, but aside from that, Noble says the leaves taste terrible so no one would likely ever eat a lethal dose of them.

She says they are a lovely plant that shouldn’t concern you.

OC………”low risk” :14

Other holiday plants could pose a more significant threat.

Noble says to take care with holly berries and mistletoe as they -can- be poisonous.

If you have a question or concern, call the Iowa Poison Control Center anytime at 1-800-222-1222.