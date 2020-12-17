MIDWEST ECONOMY STILL GROWING, BUT AT SLOWER RATE

The latest monthly report on the Mid America economy indicated it was still growing, but at a slower pace.

Ernie Goss, head of the Economic Forecasting Group at Creighton University in Omaha, says that growth rate is expected to continue:

Goss says the pandemic will still have an impact on the economy:

He says there are some other factors to watch:

Goss says finding enough qualified workers continues to be a problem for regional businesses.

from Jerry Oster WNAX