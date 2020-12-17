MATNEY NAMED TO NEBRASKA 6TH DISTRICT BENCH

A Hartington attorney has been appointed to be the new county court judge for Nebraska’s 6th Judicial District.

Governor Pete Ricketts has chosen Ed Matney to serve the district comprised of Dakota, Thurston, Dixon, Cedar, Burt, Dodge, and Washington counties.

The 50-year-old Matney has practiced law in South Sioux City since 2012.

He has currently served as Deputy County Attorney for Dakota County and also served as Dakota County Attorney from 1998 to 1999 and from 2004 to 2008.

Matney was also County Attorney for Cedar County from 2001 to 2003 and from 2018 to 2019.

He also served in the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services from 2009 to 2012 as an administrator and attorney.

Matney fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Kurt Rager.