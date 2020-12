MEMBERS OF SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE COMPETED IN THE ANNUAL “MOVEMBER” CHARITY EFFORT TO RAISE MONEY BY GROWING A MUSTACHE.

THIS YEAR’S EFFORT RESULTED IN A CONTRIBUTION OF $481 TO SUPPORT SIOUXLAND SOLDIERS TO FUND HOLIDAY CARE PACKAGES FOR DEPLOYED LOCAL TROOPS.

THE CHECK WAS PRESENTED TO SUPPORT SIOUXLAND SOLDIERS IN A CEREMONY OUTSIDE THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER.

Photo by George Lindblade