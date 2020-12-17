KING CRITICAL OF CONGRESS AS FINAL TERM WINDS DOWN

Congress is scheduled to adjourn its legislative session Friday, but it isn’t certain as to whether or not a second COVID-19 relief package will be passed before members of Congress return home for the holidays.

Iowa 4th District Republican Steve King is winding up his final term in the House, and says he is disappointed with how Congress has been conducting business through the pandemic:

King says Covid-19 limits on how many lawmakers may be in the chamber at once and other quarantine restrictions have contributed to issues in Congress:

King is hopeful that a relief package will be passed:

King says although he lost his bid for re-election, he is not going anywhere, and wants to remain involved and assist with consulting on policy issues.