IOWA TO RECEIVE 30% FEWER VACCINE DOSES

The Iowa Department of Public Health has announced the federal government will send up to 30 percent fewer doses of Covid vaccine to Iowa than previously expected.

A statement released by the agency Wednesday night indicated it would take some time for state officials to adjust distribution plans.

Earlier in the day, acting Iowa Department of Public Health director Kelly Garcia said the state was poised to move quickly once doses of vaccine arrive.

The agency will post a running tally of how many Iowans have been vaccinated on the state’s coronavirus tracking website, along with information about the vaccines that are available.

By Tuesday evening, Governor Reynolds says about 500 frontline workers in hospitals and other health care settings had been vaccinated.

The now-scrapped plans had been for up to 154-thousand health care workers and 59-thousand nursing home residents and staff to get doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines expected to arrive this month.

Reynolds says she plans to be vaccinated once access expands to the broader population.