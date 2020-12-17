GRASSLEY SPEAKS OUT ON CABINET NOMINATION PROCESS

Partisan politics are likely to continue in Washington after Democrat Joe Biden is sworn in to office as president.

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa says Democrats are already lecturing Republican senators about approving future Biden cabinet nominees even if we don’t agree with them.

Grassley says President Obama’s cabinet nominees were treated differently by senators than President Trump’s:

He says many Democrat senators who aspired to be president voted against virtually every single Trump nominee no matter how qualified they were:

Grassley says his position has always been that a president should have the ability to choose for his own cabinet people he gets along with and who agree with him on policy, provided of course that they are qualified and will follow the law.