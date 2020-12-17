FEENSTRA & NEW GOP HOUSE MEMBERS CALL FOR ELECTION INVESTIGATION

A group of twenty-six incoming Republican House members have sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asking for an investigation into “any reported fraudulent activities surrounding the 2020 Presidential election.”

Iowa 4th District Congressman-elect Randy Feenstra is one of those who signed the letter:

The Electoral College met this week and gave a majority of votes to President-elect Joe Biden.

Feenstra says Congress officially counts those votes on January sixth:

He says there are still questions about the Presidential election that need to be answered:

The letter follows multiple failed court challenges to election results in several battleground states.

Jerry Oster WNAX