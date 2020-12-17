CITY HOSPITAL WORKERS BEGIN RECEIVING COVID-19 VACCINE

Sioux City’s two main hospitals have started vaccinating their team members with the COVID-19 vaccine.

The first doses arrived at MercyOne and UnityPoint Health- St.Luke’s on Thursday.

Lisa Torres, a nurse at MercyOne, was one of the first frontline workers to receive the vaccine.

She says the process was painless:

Torres says she has been waiting for the vaccine to be made available to the staff who work with Covid-19 patients on a daily basis:

Tracy Larson, MercyOne’s Chief Nursing Officer, administered the vaccine to staff members:

Larson says finally having the vaccine available is a “light at the end of the tunnel” moment in dealing with the pandemic:

The first round of vaccinations includes team members with the highest COVID-19 exposure risk.

The hospital staff have the option of not taking the vaccine, but most of them have signed up to receive it.

Photos courtesy MercyOne & UnityPoint