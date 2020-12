SUSPECT ARRESTED FOLLOWING PURSUIT OF STOLEN TRUCK

ONE MAN IS IN CUSTODY FOLLOWING A PURSUIT OF A TRUCK STOLEN IN SOUTH DAKOTA THAT ENDED WITH AN ARREST IN MORNINGSIDE WEDNESDAY MORNING.

AUTHORITIES SAY THE DODGE PICK UP TRUCK WAS STOLEN IN SIOUX FALLS.

NORTH SIOUX CITY POLICE SPOTTED THE VEHICLE AND PURSUED IT ON I-29 INTO SIOUX CITY WHERE IOWA AUTHORITIES PICKED UP THE CHASE AROUND 9AM.

POLICE SGT STEVE TEN NAPEL SAYS THE DRIVER REFUSED TO STOP, SPEEDING THROUGH SIOUX CITY ON TRI-VIEW AND GORDON DRIVE AND DRIVING ON THE WRONG SIDE OF THE ROAD AT TIMES:

POLICE AND A STATE TROOPER FOLLOWED THE TRUCK INTO MORNINGSIDE WHERE THE CHASE FINALLY ENDED ON A ROAD BEHIND THE GORDON DRIVE BOMGAARS AT 9:23AM:

AN IOWA STATE PATROL CRUISER SUSTAINED DAMAGE IN THE PURSUIT.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED TO ANYONE DURING THE PURSUIT.

THE UNIDENTIFIED DRIVER WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY WITHOUT RESISTANCE AND IS FACING A NUMBER OF CHARGES INCLUDING THEFT, ELUDING, SPEEDING AND RECKLESS DRIVING.

Photo courtesy KMEG