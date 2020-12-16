SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT RELEASES HYBRID RETURN TO LEARN DETAILS

The Sioux City Community School District has released the details of its plan to begin 2021 classes with hybrid learning.

The district sent a letter to parents of students in the school system, explaining the plan that begins on Monday, January 4th.

Students with last names beginning with the letters A-K will attend school on Mondays and Thursdays.

Mondays will not be a shortened day for students.

Students with last names beginning with L-Z will attend school on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Additional learning support will be available for students on Wednesdays.

The Hybrid Learning model will be used for a minimum period of two weeks.

All classes will operate on a regular schedule during the on-site days. High school will continue with a block schedule.

Students that are currently enrolled in the elected Virtual Learning model will continue the normal five-day-a-week learning schedule online.