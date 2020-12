IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS IS EASING ONE OF THE PANDEMIC RELATED RESTRICTIONS FACING BARS AND RESTAURANTS IN THE STATE.

OC……..NOT SEATED. :18

REYNOLDS ALSO ANNOUNCED A CHANGE REGARDING SPECTATORS AT SPORTING EVENTS:

OC…..IS REQUIRED. :20

THE CHANGES TAKE EFFECT AT 12:01AM THURSDAY THROUGH JANUARY 8TH.