Iowa’s regular football season is over.

The Hawkeyes’ scheduled game on Saturday night at home against Michigan has been canceled because of the continued COVID outbreak at Michigan.

It is the third straight game The Wolverines have had canceled.

The Hawkeyes are one of only three Big Ten teams to play their eight scheduled games.

The Hawkeyes have won six straight games and Coach Kirk Ferentz says they are planning to accept a bowl bid.