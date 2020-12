MAYOR SCOTT THANKS LOCAL HOSPITALS FOR RAISING MINIMUM WAGE

Mayor Bob Scott is publicly thanking Sioux City’s two major hospitals for deciding to up their minimum wage to $15-dollars an hour:

MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center is raising its minimum wage to $15 per hour. on December 20.

The Medical Center announced a new minimum wage of $15.50 for Nursing Assistants last month.

UnityPoint Health is increasing its minimum pay rate to $15.00 per hour for the majority of eligible team members starting in January.

Unity Point St. Luke’s team members who are most likely to see their hourly rate increase are in roles such as housekeeping, food service, nursing assistants and other clinical support, central supply and patient access associates.