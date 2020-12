LAWSUIT FILED AGAINST TYSON FOODS OVER DEATH OF WORKER AT STORM LAKE PLANT

LAWSUIT FILED AGAINST TYSON FOODS OVER DEATH OF WORKER AT STORM LAKE...

A LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED AGAINST TYSON FOODS AND MANAGERS OF ITS STORM LAKE PLANT BY THE FAMILY OF A FONDA, IOWA MAN WHO WORKED AT THAT FACILITY AND DIED AFTER CONTRACTING COVID-19.

THE FAMILY OF 65-YEAR-OLD STEVEN EVERHARD CLAIMS HE WAS EXPOSED TO COVID-19 IN THE WORKPLACE IN LATE MAY AND DIED ON JUNE 18TH FROM THAT EXPOSURE.

THE LAWSUIT ALLEGES THAT THE COMPANY KNEW OF COVID-19 CASES IN THE STORM LAKE PLANT FOR SEVERAL WEEKS BEFORE EVERHARD BECAME SICK, AND DID NOT INSTITUTE SAFETY MEASURES TO PROTECT HIM OR OTHER WORKERS.

EVERHARD’S FAMILY IS ASKING FOR A JURY TRIAL AND FINANCIAL DAMAGES IN EXCESS OF $10,000.

THE LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED IN BUENA VISTA COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

TYSON RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING:

We’re saddened by the loss of any Tyson team member and sympathize with their families.

Our top priority is the health and safety of our workers and we’ve implemented a host of protective measures at our facilities that meet or exceed CDC and OSHA guidance for preventing COVID-19.