IOWANS CONTINUE TO INCREASE BETTING ON SPORTING EVENTS

A report from the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission shows sports betting is still setting records in the state.

More than 87-million dollars was bet on sports at the state’s 19 casinos and through their online sportsbooks in November.

That erases the record of nearly 82-million spent the month before.

November’s record is almost 48-percent higher than the amount of money bet in the same month last year.

Sports betting became legal in Iowa in August 2019.

In the 16 months since then, more than 682-million dollars has been bet on sports in this state.