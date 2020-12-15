GRASSLEY UNSURE THAT COMPROMISE COVID RELIEF PACKAGE CAN PASS CONGRESS

A coronavirus relief package worth 908-billion dollars was unveiled Monday in Congress, which has until the end of this week to pass it along with a long-term spending plan.

Iowa Republican Senator Chuck Grassley remains skeptical, saying he’s not totally confident that the measure would win approval in both chambers before Friday.

Grassley says there’s disagreement over issues like how much federal aid should go to state governments, and whether to squelch lawsuits some consider frivolous which were filed over COVID-19.

He says there are many elements on the table that have broad, bipartisan support and they should all focus on those, starting with extending unemployment benefits.

The latest measure does not include direct payments to virtually all Americans, as the initial relief package did earlier this year.

Speed in passing the measure is critical because it’s estimated as many as 12-million Americans could lose their unemployment benefits on December 26th.

Millions more may face eviction as protections for renters are also expiring.