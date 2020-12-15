CORPS OF ENGINEERS TO HOST GAVINS POINT DAM ZOOM MEETING

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is looking for public input as they begin the Master Plan update process for Gavins Point Dam and Lewis & Clark Lake near Yankton.

Gavins Point Operations Manager Tom Curran says the plan was last updated in 2004:

Curran says they get numerous requests for changes and modifications in and near the lake;

Curran says they will sort out the public input and come out with a report next year:

The Corps will hold a public zoom meeting tonight (Tuesday) night at 6PM.

More information is available at the Omaha Corps of Engineers website.

