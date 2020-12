WOODBURY COUNTY ANNOUNCES INITIAL VACCINE DISTRIBUTION PLAN

WOODBURY COUNTY WILL RECEIVE NEARLY 2000 DOSES OF THE PFIZER COVID-19 VACCINE WHEN THE FIRST ALLOCATION IS DELIVERED LOCALLY THIS MONTH.

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH DIRECTOR KEVIN GRIEME SAYS FRONT LINE HEALTH CARE WORKERS WILL RECEIVE THE FIRST LOCAL DOSES:

WOODBURY COUNTY HAS AROUND 4000 HEALTH CARE WORKERS, SO GRIEME SAYS THE INITIAL VACCINE WILL COVER ABOUT HALF OF THEM:

GRIEME SAYS ONCE THAT DEMAND IS MET, OTHER HEALTH CARE WORKERS WILL RECEIVE THE VACCINE.

HE SAYS RESIDENTS OF LOCAL LONG TERM CARE FACILITIES WILL RECEIVE VACCINE FROM A DIFFERENT SOURCE, THE NATIONAL PHARMACY NETWORK:

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH EVENTUALLY WILL RECEIVE 400 DOSES OF THE MODERNA VACCINE, WHICH GRIEME SAYS WILL GO TO EMERGENCY RESPONDERS:

GRIEME SAYS THOSE WORKERS WILL RECEIVE PRIORITY ON GETTING THEIR SECOND DOSE OF PFIZER VACCINE 21 DAYS LATER WHEN THEY ARE SUPPOSED TO GET THAT AND 28 DAYS LATER FOR THE MODERNA.