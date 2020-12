SAC CITY WOMAN DIES IN CAR-SEMI COLLISION

A SAC CITY WOMAN HAS DIED AFTER HER CAR COLLIDED WITH A SEMI TRAILER TRUCK ON HIGHWAY 71 IN SAC COUNTY MONDAY MORNING.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS THE NORTHBOUND SEMI WAS STOPPED WAITING TO TURN LEFT WHEN A NORTHBOUND CAR FAILED TO STOP AND STRUCK THE REAR OF THE TRAILER.

THE DRIVER OF THE CAR, 21-YEAR-OLD COURTNEY GRAFFUNDER OF SAC CITY, DIED FROM INJURIES SHE SUFFERED IN THE COLLISION.

THE PATROL SAYS GRAFFUNDER WAS NOT WEARING A SEAT BELT WHEN THE COLLISION OCCURRED.

THE DRIVER OF THE SEMI WAS NOT INJURED.