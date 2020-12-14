RICKETTS SAYS TRUMP SHOULD ACCEPT ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTE

The Electoral College’s 538 members are meeting in their home states today to cast the official votes for Joe Biden to become the next president.

While that’s typically normally just a formality, this year President Trump’s efforts to overturn the election results have sparked worldwide interest.

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts says Trump should accept the electoral college decision:

OC……….president elect. :20

Trump’s team has tried unsuccessfully to convince state lawmakers in some battleground states to certify their own separate slate of Trump electors.

After all of today’s votes are cast Biden is planning an address to the nation at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.