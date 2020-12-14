NEBRASKA BEGINS RECEIVING COVID-19 VACCINE SHIPMENTS

Governor Pete Ricketts says Nebraska has started to receive their first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine:

Ricketts doesn’t know who the first person to receive the vaccine in the state will be, and he expects more than 15-thousand doses of the Pfizer vaccine to the state to come in the first shipment:

Ricketts says he will likely not be vaccinated until April, when more of the general population will receive their opportunity.

Nebraska expects to receive around 104,000 doses of vaccine from Pfizer and Moderna by the end of December.