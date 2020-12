MOST DAKOTA COUNTY RESIDENTS WON’T GET COVID VACCINE UNTIL SPRING

IT WILL BE AWHILE BEFORE MOST DAKOTA COUNTY RESIDENTS ARE ABLE TO OBTAIN THE COVID-19 VACCINE.

NATASHA RICHARDSON OF DAKOTA COUNTY HEALTH SAYS NEBRASKA’S INITIAL SHIPMENT WILL GO TO HOSPITALS THAT ARE ABLE TO STORE THE VACCINE IN COLD STORAGE:

OC……….IN APRIL. :19

RICHARDSON SAYS LONG TERM CARE FACILITIES IN DAKOTA COUNTY WILL HAVE ACCESS TO THE VACCINE THROUGH THE NATIONAL PHARMACY NETWORK:

OC…………TO THOSE. :13

LATER PHASES INCLUDE VACCINE DISTRIBUTION TO NEBRASKA CORRECTIONAL FACILITY STAFF, AND KEY PERSONNEL IN EDUCATION, TRANSPORTATION, UTILITIES AND FOOD AND AGRICULTURE.

THE THIRD PRIORITY IS RESIDENTS AGE 65 AND OLDER CONSIDERED VULNERABLE TO COVID, AND THOSE IN CONGREGATE LIVING FACILITIES.