A POCAHONTAS, IOWA TEENAGER HAS DIED IN A ONE VEHICLE ROLLOVER ACCIDENT SATURDAY AFTERNOON NEAR THAT NORTHWEST IOWA TOWN.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS 19-YEAR-OLD REBECCA HANSEN WAS DRIVING EAST ON HIGHWAY 3 AROUND 2:20 PM SATURDAY WHEN SHE APPARENTLY LOST CONTROL OF HER CAR, ENTERED A DITCH AND ROLLED THE VEHICLE.

HANSEN WAS NOT WEARING A SEAT BELT AND WAS EJECTED FROM THE CAR.

THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED ABOUT 10 MILES WEST OF POCAHONTAS.