LITTLE YELLOW DOG AUCTIONED FOR $17,000 BID

THE 85TH ANNUAL LITTLE YELLOW DOG AUCTION PULLED IN A WINNING BID OF $17,000 SATURDAY FOR CHARLI, A MINI AUSTRALIAN SHEPHERD.

WE DON’T KNOW WHO WON THE DOG FOR THE SIOUX CITY JOURNAL’S MR. GOODFELLOW CHILDREN’S TOY FUND, BECAUSE THE HIGH BIDDER OR BIDDERS ARE REMAINING ANONYMOUS.

CHARLI’S WINNING BID WAS DOUBLED BY THE WELLS FAMILY IN LE MARS.

MIKE WELLS CALLED IN ON THE AUCTION HEARD ON KSCJ, AND SAID HIS FAMILY WOULD MATCH THE WINNING BID IN MEMORY OF HIS LATE FATHER, FRED WELLS, WHO WAS A LONG TIME SUPPORTER OF THE LITTLE YELLOW DOG:

OC…………..OF OUR DAD. :28

THE AUCTION WAS MOVED TO THE WARRIOR HOTEL THIS YEAR AND HELD VIRTUALLY BECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC.