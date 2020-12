SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE IDENTIFIED THE VICTIM OF THE FATAL ROLLOVER ACCIDENT THAT HAPPENED THURSDAY MORNING ON BUSINESS HIGHWAY 75.

POLICE SAY 25-YEAR-OLD MICHAEL FIGUEROA OF SIOUX CITY DIED FROM INJURIES SUFFERED WHEN THE SMALL S-U-V HE WAS DRIVING OVERTURNED INTO A DITCH AROUND 6AM IN THE 3100 BLOCK OF HIGHWAY 75.

RESPONDING OFFICERS ATTEMPTED C-P-R BUT FIGUEROA DIED FROM INJURIES SUSTAINED IN THE ACCIDENT.

THE INVESTIGATION OF THE CAUSE OF THE ACCIDENT IS CONTINUING.