NEBRASKA TO EASE COVID RESTRICTIONS SATURDAY

Governor Pete Ricketts announced that Nebraska is moving from the “orange” to “yellow” phase of its coronavirus pandemic response plan.

The new Directed Health Measures take effect at 12:01 AM Saturday morning.

Ricketts says that means fan attendance at extracurricular activities for both schools and clubs is expanded:

OC…………to 50%. :10

Six feet of separation between groups returns to a guidance.

Ricketts says schools still have the option to restrict attendance if they wish to:

OC………….signed off on. :17

Parties at restaurants and bars remain limited to groups of 8 or less.

Individuals must still be seated unless ordering food, using the restroom, or playing games.

Masks are recommended, rather than required, for establishments such as childcare centers, salons, barber shops, massage therapists, and body art studios.

Elective surgeries can resume as long as a hospital keeps 10% of its capacity available to treat coronavirus patients.

Executive Order 20-36 will remain in place giving public bodies the option to meet virtually by video conference or teleconference through January 31st.