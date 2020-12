METRO COVID-19 DEATHS FOR DECEMBER 11TH

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 88 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY ON FRIDAY. (11,325 TOTAL)

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE INCREASED TO 19.1%.

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH ADDED 11 DEATHS TO THE COUNTY TOTAL, BRINGING IT TO 143.

THEY HAVE NOT BEEN ABLE TO RECEIVE AN EXPLANATION FROM THE STATE IF THESE ARE NEW DEATHS OR A CHANGE IN THE STATE TABULATION AGAIN.

THERE ARE NOW 65 PEOPLE CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED LOCALLY WITH COVID RELATED ILLNESS.

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTED 14 NEW POSITIVE CASES. (3422 TOTAL).

UNION COUNTY HAD 16 NEW CASES. (250 ACTIVE, 1391 TOTAL POSITIVE)

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 18 NEW POSITIVE CASES AND THEIR 40TH COVID RELATED DEATH. (3080 TOTAL )

MONONA COUNTY HAD 2 NEW CASES. (496 TOTAL).

IDA COUNTY REPORTED 11 NEW CASES AND THEIR 17TH DEATH FROM COVID.. (615 POSITIVE CASES)