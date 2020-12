LOCAL VACCINE PLANS TO BE ANNOUNCED NEXT WEEK

HEALTH OFFICIALS IN WOODBURY AND DAKOTA COUNTIES ARE PREPARING THEIR PLANS FOR ADMINISTERING THE COVID-19 VACCINE ONCE IT BECOMES AVAILABLE LOCALLY.

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH AND DAKOTA COUNTY HEALTH HAVE CALLED A JOINT NEWS CONFERENCE FOR MONDAY AFTERNOON TO ANNOUNCE THOSE PLANS.

WE WILL HAVE THAT INFORMATION FOR YOU AFTER IT IS ANNOUNCED NEXT WEEK..