LOCAL PUBLIC SCHOOL NEW COVID CASES TREND LOW

The Sioux City Community School District says there were 12 reports of positive COVID-19 cases from students that attended school the past week.

No staff members working in school tested positive this past week.

No classes were moved to Emergency Response Virtual Learning during the past week either.

School Board Members Taylor Goodvin and Dan Greenwell have sent a letter to Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman requesting the district to release a report on total Covid related absences and quarantines in the school district each week, not just new cases.

That may be a topic of discussion at the next board meeting.

Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools reported 7 total students, faculty and staff system-wide were positive.

That’s two fewer than the previous week.