IOWA PUBLIC SCHOOL ENROLLMENT DROPS

Fall enrollment statistics for Iowa’s 327 school districts show a decrease of nearly 5,935 students from last year.

The Iowa Department of Education report shows a 1.21 percent decline in certified enrollment this fall, dropping to 484,159 students compared to 490,094 last year.

Certified enrollment decreased at 215 school districts representing 66 percent of all public school districts in the state.

Des Moines Public Schools had the largest decrease followed by Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Iowa City, Council Bluffs, Waterloo, and Sioux City had the 7th largest decrease.

More students enrolled in home school assistance programs this school year.

A total of 8,735 students were enrolled in fall 2020 compared to 7,103 in fall 2019.

Certified enrollment is used to determine funding for schools and differs slightly from the actual headcount of students enrolled.

For the first time in ten years, certified enrollment decreased from the previous year.