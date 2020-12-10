RIVERA MURDER TRIAL CONTINUED IN SCOTT COUNTY

The trial of the man charged with first-degree murder in the abduction and killing of 20-year-old University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts has been delayed again.

26-year-old Cristhian Bahena Rivera will now face trial beginning May 17th in Scott County.

His trial had been set for January 25th, but was delayed since the Iowa Supreme Court issued a new order postponing jury trials due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rivera is accused of killing Tibbetts, who disappeared while out jogging in Brooklyn, Iowa on July 18th of 2018.

Rivera led investigators to her body a month later in a cornfield.

Authorities say Tibbetts was stabbed to death.

Rivera worked at a dairy farm a few miles from where Tibbetts disappeared.