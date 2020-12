ONE PERSON HAS DIED IN A ROLLOVER ACCIDENT THAT HAPPENED THIS (THURSDAY) MORNING ON BUSINESS HIGHWAY 75.

SIOUX CITY POLICE FOUND A SMALL S-U-V OVERTURNED IN THE DITCH AROUND 6AM IN THE 3100 BLOCK OF HIGHWAY 75.

THE MALE DRIVER INSIDE THE VEHICLE WAS UNRESPONSIVE.

OFFICERS ATTEMPTED C-P-R BUT THE DRIVER DIED FROM INJURIES SUSTAINED IN THE ACCIDENT.

THE NAME OF THE VICTIM HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED.