LITTLE YELLOW DOG AUCTION TO BE “VIRTUAL” THIS YEAR

THIS SATURDAY WILL MARK THE 85TH AUCTION PUT ON BY THE ANCIENT AND EFFERVESCENT ORDER OF THE LITTLE YELLOW DOG.

THE TAILWAGGERS RAISE MONEY EVERY YEAR FOR THE SIOUX CITY JOURNAL’S MR. GOODFELLOW CHILDREN’S TOY FUND.

BECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC, THE AUCTION HAS MOVED THIS YEAR TO THE WARRIOR HOTEL, WHERE IT WILL BE HELD VIRTUALLY WITHOUT THE TRADITIONAL LARGE CROWD OF BIDDERS, ONLOOKERS AND MUSIC FROM THE ALL AMERICA CONCERT BAND.

HEAD TAILWAGGER BEAU BRAUNGER SAYS THERE ARE PLENTY OF WAYS TO BID AND DONATE FOR THIS YEAR’S DOG WHOSE NAME IS CHARLI, A MINI AUSTRALIAN SHEPHERD WITH BEAUTIFUL BLUE EYES:

OC…………USING PAY PAL. :18

IF YOU WANT TO DONATE IN PERSON, YOU MAY DRIVE DOWNTOWN TO THE WARRIOR HOTEL AT 6TH AND NEBRASKA AND DROP IT OFF:

OC………..LITTLE YELLOW DOG. :08

BRAUNGER SAYS HE HOPES THE COMMUNITY WILL SUPPORT THE AUCTION AND HELP MR. GOODFELLOW REACH ITS GOAL TO HELP 8000 CHILDREN:

OC……..WAY TO DO IT. :17

KSCJ WILL BROADCAST THE AUCTION AT NOON WITH CHARLIE STONE AND BRUCE MILLER HOSTING THE EVENT.

Photo courtesy Sioux City Journal