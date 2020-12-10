BIDEN OFFICIALLY PICKS TOM VILSACK TO HEAD U.S.D.A.

It’s now official.

Former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack is President-Elect Joe Biden’s nominee for U.S. Secretary of Agriculture,

Vilsack held that job for all eight years of the Obama Administration.

Agriculture officials in Iowa are reacting positively to the announcement,

Iowa Renewable Fuels Association Executive Director Monte Shaw says

“It’ll be great to have an Iowan at the helm of USDA that understands the challenges facing the family farmers who dominate American agriculture.

Shaw says Vilsack knows first-hand the importance of robust biofuels markets at home and abroad to the economic vitality of the farm economy.