REYNOLDS EXTENDS PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY BY ONE WEEK

Governor Kim Reynolds says studies show schools are safe spaces for kids and she’s praising Iowa districts which have kept all students in class 100 percent of the time.

As for Iowa schools that have shifted 100 percent online or to a hybrid system with kids in classrooms every other day, she has a message.

Governor Reynolds says current state law limits her ability to change the waiver system that allows schools to shift to part-time in person or full-time online, but hinted legislators could and should change that.

The governor has extended her public health emergency proclamation that was set to expire Thursday for another week.

It requires face coverings in many public places and limits the number of people who may gather indoor and outdoors.

The governor is also letting organized sports for kids and adults — including bowling leagues resume — but spectators are limited to two per participant.

Reynolds also clarified that 10 p.m. is to be “last call” for alcohol served in Iowa bars, restaurants and casinos rather than a closing time of 10 p.m.