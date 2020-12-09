RAYMOND ARROYO – THE SPIDER WHO SAVED CHRISTMAS: A Legend

Author: Raymond Arroyo

Book: THE SPIDER WHO SAVED CHRISTMAS: A Legend

Publishing: Sophia Institute Press; Illustrated edition (October 15, 2020)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

Radiating the wondrous spirit of the season, The Spider Who Saved Christmas rekindles an ancient legend, casting new light on the story we thought we knew. Created by New York Times Bestselling Author Raymond Arroyo (with illustrations by Randy Gallegos), The Spider Who Saved Christmas spins the enchanting faith-filled tale of Nephila, a cave-dwelling spider who plays a pivotal role central to the Christmas story. This instant classic reveals the origin of Christmas tinsel and reminds us that hope can always be found even in dark places where we least expect it.