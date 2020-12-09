POLICE IDENTIFY DECEMBER 1ST HOMICIDE VICTIM

Sioux City Police have identified the victim whose body was found in an apartment at 2601 Douglas Street on December 1st.

Detectives says the man was identified as 61-year-old Daniel A. Harden of Sioux City.

Investigators said the victim appeared to have been deceased for a week and appeared to have signs of blunt force trauma.

An autopsy was conducted by the State Medical Examiners Office in Ankeny, who ruled Harden’s death a homicide.

Police have not identified a suspect in his murder.

Detectives are asking that anyone with information on this crime to please contact the Sioux City Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 258-TIPS.