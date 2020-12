OUT OF STATE NURSES COMING TO HELP IOWA FACILITIES

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has announced the state has contracted with 104 out-of-state nurses to work in Iowa hospitals through the end of the month.

80 of the nurses have already reported on the job in the state.

Iowa is also providing a 30-day supply of face masks, gowns and gloves to all 432 Iowa nursing homes, at no charge.

The state website shows more than 57-hundred nursing home residents and staff have active Covid infections, with Covid outbreaks at 141 facilities.

……………..