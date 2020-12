LOCAL COVID RELATED DEATH TOTALS CHANGED BY IOWA

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH HAS REDUCED THE TOTAL NUMBER OF COVID-19 DEATHS IN WOODBURY COUNTY FROM 142 TO 132.

THE REDUCTION IS BASED IN A CHANGE IN HOW THE STATE OF IOWA NOW TRACKS DEATHS RELATED TO COVID.

IOWA’S DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH RELIES ON WHAT’S CALLED AN ICD-10 NATIONAL CODING ON THE DEATH RECORD.

WHEN THE PANDEMIC BEGAN THERE WAS NOT AN ICD-10 CODE FOR COVID-19 AS A CAUSE OF DEATH.

PUBLIC HEALTH HAD RELIED ON A COMBINATION OF A CONFIRMED POSITIVE TEST RESULT IN THEIR INFORMATION SYSTEM, ALONG WITH CASE INFORMATION ABOUT THE DECEASED.

WHILE THE CHANGE RESULTED IN A STATEWIDE INCREASE IN THE NUMBER OF DEATHS, HERE IN NORTHWEST IOWA, SOME COUNTY NUMBERS DROPPED.

BESIDES WOODBURY COUNTY’S REDUCTION, PLYMOUTH COUNTY’S DEATH TOLL DROPPED FROM 45 TO 39, AND IDA COUNTY DROPPED FROM 16 TO 15.