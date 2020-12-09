IOWA & OTHER STATES SUE FACEBOOK

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller is part of the executive team leading a new lawsuit against Facebook.

Attorneys general from Iowa, 47 other states and the District of Columbia are accusing the social media giant of illegally stifling competition to maintain monopoly power.

OC………to Facebook.” :13

The lawsuit alleges Facebook’s purchase of potential rivals Instagram and WhatsApp deprived users of the benefit of competition.

Bryce Pashler is an assistant state attorney general who’s been working on the lawsuit.

OC………..to use Facebook.” :06

Miller says he’s grown concerned about concentration in many industries and he says Facebook has acquired tremendous power over Americans’ lives through its business behavior.

OC………privacy protections.” :09

The Federal Communications Commission is also suing Facebook on similar grounds.

Miller says he and other attorney general have been working with the Trump Administration and the two lawsuits will likely be consolidated.

RADIO IOWA

………………