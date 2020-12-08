SUMMIT RIDGE APARTMENTS OPEN IN SUNNYBROOK AREA OF SIOUX CITY

A new 73-unit apartment development is now leasing to residents.

Summit Ridge is located in the Sunnybrook Village neighborhood of Sioux City

It’s the 2nd phase of the apartment community called “The Summit at

Sunnybrook Village”.

Developers say the residents of Summit Ridge will have underground parking with controlled access and an elevator.

Plans call for outdoor seating areas, fireplaces, 24-hour access to a fitness facility, a coffee bar, Wi-Fi lounge, TV lounge area, and pool table.

Summit Ridge consists of studio, one and two bedroom units ranging in size from 553 to 1,423 square feet.